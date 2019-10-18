Cocke County sued after video shows deputy 'body-slam' an inmate

A lawsuit filed in Cocke County accuses a deputy of using excessive force against an inmate.

According to a lawsuit, Jerry Miller was arrested on misdemeanor charges in relation to interference with a 911 response.

During the booking process, Miller flinched when officers removed his wallet from his pants. That's when the officer "body-slammed" Miller to the ground, jumped on him and slammed him into a wall, according to the lawsuit.

During Miller's hearing the following morning, Miller was reportedly in "acute medical distress" and was unable to stand before a judge. He was then returned to the jail and taken by ambulance for medical treatment.

Prosecutors said Miller was found to have eight broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Body camera video captured at the jail appears to have recorded the incident. As a result, Miller is demanding $5 million in damages.

