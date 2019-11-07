Cocke County honors dispatcher

On November 7, the Cocke County E-911 team took to social media to honor one of their retired dispatchers who passed away in early November.

According to their post, Sandy Bradshaw passed away following a battle with an illness.

Bradshaw was a dispatcher for the Cocke County Sheriff's Office for more than 20 years, the organization said on Facebook.

"She was a great dispatcher and great person. We all have many memories with Sandy and will cherish them all," Cocke County E-911 said on Facebook. "Sandy, we love you. You will be missed by so many people and will forever remain in our hearts."

