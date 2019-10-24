Cocke County house padlocked after drug-related problems and complaints

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said deputies completed a padlock order on a house that was at the center of multiple drug-related arrests, citizens complaints and overdoses.

Deputies said two people were inside the home at 650 Epley Road and were asked to leave.

The primary resident of the home is already being held in the Cocke County Jail.

Deputies padlocked and posted notices on every entrance of the home. The Sheriff's Office said that "any person caught on the property will be criminally charged and arrested. "

"The Cocke County Sheriff's office will continue to see padlock orders for problematic locations involved in continuous criminal activity of which meet the civil guidelines for closure."

