Cocke County EMA issues caution alert due to severe weather

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency issued a caution alert as severe weather moves into the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches, high wind advisories and flash flood warnings have been issued for several counties west of Cocke County. Officials said they expect warnings and watches to be issued in the area Saturday afternoon.

EMA crews said residents should take this opportunity to fill up tanks, check flashlights, batteries and chainsaws. Officials because of expected power outages due to downed trees, Cocke County residents should run the dishwasher and laundry.

