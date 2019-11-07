Cocke County woman admits to shooting, charged with murder, report says

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a woman with first-degree murder on November 7.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, investigators responded to a home on Padgetmill Road in Cosby at around 4:30 a.m. and said they heard several gunshots coming from the residence.

The sheriff's office said officers took cover at the back of the home and observed a woman through a window holding a handgun. Investigators said she was waving the weapon around "beating on the window."

Officers said they ordered her to drop the weapon while another officer went around to the front of the residence and looked into the living room.

The officer at the front of the home said he saw a deceased woman in a recliner in the living room. The woman with the weapon smashed out the window at the back of the house as officers told her to drop the weapon, investigators said.

The sheriff's office said she climbed through the window, dropped the weapon and surrendered to officers.

Investigators said they went into the home and confirmed that a woman was deceased in the chair. Officers identified the victim as Adena Parton. The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting was unclear, "but suspected drug use may be involved in this situation."

Investigators identified the suspect as Martha Styles and said she confessed to the murder. She was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Cocke County Jail.

