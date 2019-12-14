Cockfighting ring bust leads to 22 arrests in Georgia

A cockfighting ring bust led to the arrest of 22 people in Georgia on Saturday, WRDW reported.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they got a tip about an illegal cockfighting ring on December 14 around 2:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the property around 3 p.m. and said they saw 50 to 60 people run out of a building and into the woods.

Investigators said they rounded up 22 people so far and expect more arrests and charges to come.

Deputies seized a sizable amount of money at the property and towed 49 vehicles from the area.

