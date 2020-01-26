Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam run ends against Kenin in 4th round of Australian Open

Coco Gauff’s latest history-making Grand Slam run at age 15 is over after she was beaten by Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who made it to her first major quarterfinal. The 14th-seeded Kenin got early service breaks in all three sets, including the first game of the match against Gauff. She dropped a first-set tiebreak before storming back for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 win.

Gauff was fresh off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka before running out of gas versus Kenin, committing seven double-faults and 48 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Kenin.

When Gauff took out defending champion Osaka in the third round, she became the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the reigning women’s champion at the Australian Open. The 15-year-old also beat seven-time major winner Venus Williams in the first round.

Kenin will next play 25-year-old Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over No. 27-seeded Wang Qiang.

Wang was coming off an upset win over 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the third round. Jabeur was coming off a win over 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, who went into retirement after the loss.

Jabeur is the first Arab woman to make it to a Grand Slam singles quarterfinal, and she’s proud to lead the way.

“I’m trying to inspire many young generations back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing,” she said.

In other fourth-round action, Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic and Petra Kvitova all won.

