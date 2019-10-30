Cold front hits East Tenn. for Halloween, WVLT WEATHER ALERT

Rain starts Wednesday, as pockets of moderate to heavy rain move through our area ahead of the front.

This leads to messy roads, and a WVLT WEATHER ALERT. Drivers will face an inconvenient commute on Wednesday.

An isolated stronger thunderstorm is possible tonight, but the main line of rain and storms will move in Thursday.

Halloween starts out warm. In fact, there will be little cooling for the morning hours. Temperatures can easily pop up into the low 70s midday, ahead of the line of storms.

Wind speeds increase as well. We'll have gusts of 20 to 35 miles per hour at times, and an isolated stronger to severe storm can bring in damaging winds. For trick-or-treating, the winds will still gust at times between 15 and 25 miles per hour Thursday evening.

With the line of storms moving in late morning on the Plateau, midday to early afternoon Valley, and moving East, we'll then see some clearing of rain West to East in the evening hours. This means showers for most of the area in the evening.

The wind will make it feel colder, but the midday high also means we have dropping temperatures! By the time most kids start going door-to-door, we'll have temperatures in the 40s. In fact, the 30s will already reach the Plateau to the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, which is why spotty flurries can fly in the evening hours in these areas.

We'll keep you updated on the latest track of this front, as it impacts the arrival of rain, storms, cooling, winds, etc. We also post updates in our WVLT Weather app, which is very handy for you in between newscasts!

