Cold weather is coming, here's how to prepare your home for it

Temperatures have cooled down and it finally feels like fall in East Tennessee, and that means one thing -- the first frost is near. The average date for the first frost in Knoxville is Oct. 16. With colder weather on the way, it's time to prepare your home for winter.

Heating your home in the fall and winter can be expensive, so you don't want to pay more for the heat that escapes out of windows, doors and cracks. Check out these tips to get your house ready for the colder months.

Seal the Leaks

Check to see if you have any cracks or gaps in your window seal, then use caulk to fill them in. Check your home's exterior doors for cold air leaks too. Seal the drafty doors by installing foam or felt weatherstripping inside the door frame.

Add Heavy Drapes and Rugs

Rugs and heavy drapes can help insulate a home at a low cost. Keep the windows covered by heavy drapes at night to conserve the heat inside the home.

Protect your Plumbing

Insulate the hot water pipes in your basement by placing sleeves on them. Exposed pipes waste heat by cooling water as it runs through. Outside faucets are completely unprotected from the cold weather elements and will freeze overtime which can result in a split in the water line or create a leak. Make sure you drain the line so that if water freezes it has plenty of room to expand without breaking the pipes.

Reverse Your Ceiling Fans

Change the direction of your ceiling fans to a clockwise direction after you turn on your heat. The fan will create an updraft and push down the heated air.

Change your furnace filters

Dirty furnace filters can make your heating bill rise by reducing the efficiency of your furnace and cause your furnace to go bad quicker. In the colder months check your filters monthly. If you can't see the light through the filter it's time for a new one.

Install and check Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Nearly 430 people die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning each year, according to the CDC. The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases in the colder months. Make sure generators, stoves and gas ranges are in an area that is ventilated so the gasses can escape.

Protect your plants

Wet soil holds heat better than dry soil which will protect the roots, so make sure the soil is watered thoroughly. Use a large cloth to cover vulnerable plants before a frost. Check your trees before the freezing temperatures here to make sure they are healthy. If you notice any dying trees it may be time to cut them down. Also, trim any branches that are leaning on your home.

Prep Your Car

Don't be late to work because you are stuck scraping the ice off your windshield after the first frost. Cover your windshields at night to avoid freezing. Next, you'll want to check your tires. Make sure your tire pressure and your tire tread depth before heading out. In order to avoid a freezing engine, check your coolant and antifreeze levels. Last on the list is to switch out your wiper blades with stronger winter blades that can withstand ice and use winter windshield wiper fluid to avoid freezing on your windshield.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

