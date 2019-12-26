Colgate employees build and donate 23 bikes for kids

Colgate-Palmolive’s Morristown, Tennessee Oral Care manufacturing facility put a new spin on how they reinforce the importance of quality assurance through a collaborative “Build a Bike” challenge that empowered employees to sharpen their skills while assembling children’s bicycles for charity.

This year marked the plant’s 13th annual Quality Week. The week-long celebration featured a series of engaging trainings, presentations, and activities that emphasize and teach the high standards of quality for which Colgate is known. All of the facility’s 250+ employees participated in Quality Week 2019, which culminated in the innovative “Build a Bike” challenge.

Held for the first time this year, the “Build a Bike” challenge tasked 23 Colgate teams to each assemble a children’s bicycle, while upholding the kind of rigorous quality checks and efficient processes applied across all Colgate production facilities. Teams received a score based on the final condition of the product, completion time, and documentation accuracy. All 23 finished bicycles were donated to local charities in support of homeless, fostered, and orphaned children.

“Quality is of the utmost importance in everything we do at Colgate -- not only in regards to our products but in terms of how we operate in our communities and globally as well,” said Ryan Culler, Quality Manager at Colgate. “The “Build a Bike” challenge was an engaging way to emphasize the importance of strict quality assurance practices that we demand of ourselves, while giving back to our local community in a meaningful way, which is also one of Colgate’s fundamental values.”

Said Morristown Plant Manager Douglas Dils: “The opportunity to give back to the community drove a level of energy we don’t see in our traditional training sessions. Our Colgate family was proud to have this chance to bring smiles to children in our community, and it showed in their enthusiasm for the program.”

A group of Colgate employees delivered the bicycles to three area charities: Kingswood School, a residential home for abandoned, neglected, or displaced children ages 5 to 18 in Bean Station, TN; Holston Home for Children, a United Methodist Church home for children focused on adoption services and foster care in Greenville, TN; and Central Services, a non-profit agency that provides financial assistance and crisis intervention in Morristown, TN.

