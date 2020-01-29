College student confirmed as 3rd fatality in SC bar shooting

(AP) - A South Carolina coroner’s office confirms an 18-year-old has died from wounds suffered in a bar shooting that killed two others and injured three more.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee’s office told news outlets Garrett Bakhsh, of Hampstead, Maryland, was among those shot around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.

The office confirmed Wednesday that Bakhsh had died from his wounds.

A student athlete profile on the university’s website showed he was a freshman attending nearby Coker University.

Authorities identified 21-year-old Dicaprio Collins and 29-year-old Bryan Robinson as the two other fatalities.

Two suspects have been charged. Police haven’t said what motivated the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.