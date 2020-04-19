Colin Kaepernick donates $100,000 towards COVID-19 efforts for people of color

Former San Francisco 49ers football star, Colin Kaepernick announced on Twitter last week that he would be donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Campaign COVID-19 Relief Fund. The announcement came days after President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force reported research showing disproportionate death rates and hospitalizations as a result of the virus in the black and brown communities.

The group's website describes their organization's efforts as helping 'address the needs of Black and Brown communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.'

Kaepernick tweeted using the hashtag #WeGotUs.

The campaign has already raised nearly $200,000.

