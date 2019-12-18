Colo. mom accused of stealing from special needs child's trust

A Colorado mother is accused of stealing thousands from a trust meant for her special needs daughter, investigators said.

According to KKTV, officials issued an arrested warrant for Apryll Sardinha on charges of theft and theft from an at-risk person in October following an investigation.

Officials said that Sardinha's daughter, now 20, was hit by a car in 2005, which left her unable to communicate and with the mental functioning of a toddler. Five years after that, KKTV reported, the child was awarded a $1.6 million settlement. Her mother, Sardinha, was named the executor.

Investigators said Sardinha was the only person with access to the money, all of which was supposed to go towards caring for her daughter.

In 2017, KKTV reported that Sardinha was charged with misdemeanor neglect for allegedly leaving her daughter all alone in a home without heat to travel out of state. The case was dismissed, but the El Paso County Department of Adult Protective services launched an investigation into the family's finances.

Investigators said they found that the $1.6 million was gone and that the account was overdrawn by $60.

The arrest affidavit that was issued for Sardinha in October claims she spent the trust money on personal items including:

- $99,000 at a Land Rover dealership

- $19,200 at a Mercedes dealership

- $18,400 at a Cabo San Lucas resort

- $5,000 at a liquor store

- $1,200 at Victoria Secret

- $940 at Pikes Peak Harley

- $360 at Center for Plastic Surgery

She also allegedly spent the money on bills, including nearly $14,000 for DirecTV and more than $20,000 for Mountain View Electric.

KKTV reported that Sardinha was removed as trustee in 2018 and is currently out on bond.

