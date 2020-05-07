Colorado armed suspect arrested inside of 'Lucky Me' store

Colorado investigators arrested a 47-year-old man after tracking him down to a store called "Lucky Me" in Grand Junction.

KKCO reported that Robert Wilkerson was charged with possession of weapons by previous offenders, violation of a protection order, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of weapons and resisting arrest.

Investigators said police had originally responded to the area for reports of a person armed with a handgun walking towards the store. Police said when they approached Wilkerson, he ran off. Police used less-lethal impact rounds and a taser to take him into custody.

An employee of the store who saw it all go down said, before he knew it, the area was swarmed with law enforcement.

“Three originally showed up at first. One of the two came in and then next thing you know, the one-two, three, and then they just been showing up here more ever since,” said Cassidy Cannon. “I heard like six shots. I’m assuming like rubber bullets or something like that but it's been, yeah, eventful.”

Police said Wilkerson was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

