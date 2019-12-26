Colorado atheist group's holiday sign draws criticism

A billboard with a message from an atheist group in Colorado has drawn some criticism from members of the community.

KKCO reported that the Western Colorado Atheist put a message saying "Axial tilt is the reason for the season" on a billboard on Highway 6.

The founder of the group, Anne Landman, said it celebrates the solstice and gives minority groups a voice.

“[It’s] winter solstice at this time of year, which is the shortest day of the year. It’s the point after which the days start getting longer as we head back towards summer,” says Landman, “There’s just a growing proportion of people who don’t follow that religion."

Some Christian groups have said that the sign does not have that impact.

Lead Pastor with New Horizons Foursquare Church, Andy Lovelace, feels that it doesn’t necessarily help the conversation.

“There’s not really a feeling of offense or shock,” said Lovelace, “But when you put it in perspective there’s about two billion believers around the world. That’s a large group that believes what some would say is a fairy-tale."

Landman says her group ran the exact same ad back in 2015 and that they have posted similar messages in the years in between. Last year they posted an ad reading “Make Christmas Great Again ...Skip Church!".

“You see more diversity within the community. I do think it’s important that Christians understand that, and that we not be myopic in our viewpoint that everybody believes exactly the same as us, because that’s not true,” said Lovelace. “Fortunately, in our country and our community there is freedom for this type of expression.”

"A lot of people are afraid to make it known that they don't believe in God, that they fear retaliation on the job or from their families," said Landman.

The billboard went up on the 21st and will be there until the 27th.

