Colorado father arrested for allegedly killing son

A Colorado man has been arrested in the death of his three-year-old son, investigators said.

Isaac Bullard, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, child abuse and careless driving causing death.

KKTV reported that on Wednesday, Bullard struck his on son in a vehicle and then drove a mile away with the child to an area fire station for help.

The child was taken to an area hospital from there but later died.

Investigators later announced that Bullard was being charged. KKTV reported that Bullard is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via KKTV. All rights reserved.