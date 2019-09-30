Colorado man arrested after reportedly punching Laurel Co. deputy

A man faces serious charges after a traffic crash Saturday night that escalated into a confrontation with deputies.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on a report that a driver had struck two vehicles on Interstate 75 around the 29-mile marker.

When they arrived, investigators say there was a strong smell of alcohol coming off the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jon Schell, of Gunnison, Colorado. Schell was charged with DUI and taken into custody.

As Schell was being transported to the detention center, however, deputies say began creating a disturbance, hitting the caged area, and slipping his handcuffs from the back to his front.

When deputies stopped their cruiser and went to reposition the handcuffs, they say Schell jumped out of the back seat and began running down the interstate. Deputies were able to apprehend Schell after a brief struggle, during which Schell reportedly hit both deputies, striking one of them in the face.

Schell is now in the Laurel County Detention Center facing several charges, including DUI, wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, escape, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

