Colorado man gets 96 years for murdering siblings

A Colorado man convicted of murdering his siblings and attempting to kill his father was sentenced to prison on Friday.

KKTV reported that Malik Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 96 years in prison.

Investigators said Murphy stabbed his younger siblings to death in 2017. Police said Murphy got up on the night of October 17 and stabbed his siblings, Noah and Sophia, inside their home in Colorado Springs. Murphy's father, Jefferson, reportedly woke up to the younger siblings' screaming in the basement.

Jefferson was stabbed by his son when he went to investigate the noises, police said. Jefferson overpowered his son and held him down until police arrived.

According to KKTV, Murphy told investigators he had planned to kill his entire family. His father survived, but Noah and Sophia passed away.

