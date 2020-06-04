Colorado woman attacked over social distancing, police say

Police in Colorado are hoping for help in identifying three suspects tied to an apparent attack over social distancing, KKTV reported.

Investigators said the assault happened on May 8 at about 7:30 p.m. in an Aurora Target. Police say a woman asked three people to observe social distancing rules, which have been recommended by federal officials due to the pandemic.

That's when police say the person asking the trio to back off was attacked. The victim suffered multiple broken bones.

The suspects left the store in a maroon SUV.

