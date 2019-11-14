"Comedy Kicks Cancer" with Ted Hall, Leanne Morgan

WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall served as Master of Ceremonies for "Comedy Kicks Cancer."

The event featured live comedy from "America's Funniest Mom," Leanne Morgan.

Compassion In Action, an organization that serves East Tennessee by providing financial help and breast screenings to both uninsured and underinsured women, was the beneficiary of the evening.

Compassion In Action also helps cancer patients pay a variety of costs including utility and mortgage bills and medicines.

The event featured a plated dinner, cocktails, a silent auction and other entertainment such as live music from The Young Fables.

In addition, attendees of the November 14th event were also treated to a photo booth to be able to take home memories from the night.

