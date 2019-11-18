Commission to meet for first time since outburst

The Sevier County Commission will meet Monday for the first time since commissioner Warren Hurst's rant on the liberal agenda.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., however, the agenda does not have any indication that the group will talk about Hurst's statements.

Protests are planned outside while the meeting is going on.

Hurst took the floor on Oct. 21 to speak about the commission's pending vote on becoming a gun sanctuary city.

"It's time we wake up people, it's time, it's past time," said Hurst.

Hurst also voiced his opinions on other topics.

"We got a queer running for president if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running as democrats to be President of the United States."

The Tennessee Equality Project launched the petition on Monday, Oct. 28. So far, it has 27 signatures.

