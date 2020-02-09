Common Ground Coffee Shop giving free coffee to flooding first responders

A LaFollette coffee shop is offering a free coffee of choice for all first responders.

Common Ground Coffee Shop, in a post on Facebook, welcomed first responders for a complimentary energy boost Saturday.

Police, fire, rescue and utility workers have worked through the night to clear the roadways and help the residents who have been impacted by the flooding.

Common Ground Coffee Shop is located at 119 E. Central Avenue, La Follette, Tennessee 37766.

They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

