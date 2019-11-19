Community expands classroom with gift of outdoor learning

Children run into the outdoor courtyard at Jefferson Elementary School for what feels a little like recess. They carry small notebooks and pencils, scanning the grassy area for signs of life. This is their chance to be citizen scientists.

STEAM Extended Learning Site Coordinator Kara Campbell said the program offers education as many afternoons as possible beyond normal school hours. "This extends what a classroom teacher wants to do in their 7 to 3 time."

While Campbell said the school received a grant for its after school program, this does not cover all of the enrichment the school wants to provide in science, technology, engineering, art, agriculture and math.

So, the school allows community partners to donate time and resources to help.

"We're working on like finding living things," said Bryce.

Students debate while searching for signs of outdoor life, "A fly is a bug, not an animal. Bugs are animals."

"So we're acting in a citizen science capacity today," explained Donna Russert, who organizes a science activity for students through the Outdoor Learning Initiative. She used a grant from Jefferson City entrepreneur Jeremy Reed of Pursue Outfitters. He was invited to join the class. "When I was a kid, I wanted to be a scientist. I was always outdoors," said the dad who would rather focus on community efforts than traditional advertising.

The students, gaining their own perspective on science.

"Well, scientists have to work, I think a lot," said Emlie.

Nayeli said, "Scientists have to really look at it and have a close look."

