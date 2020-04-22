Community group demands action on COVID-19 crisis inside Tennessee jalis

A group of concerned community members and grassroots organizations plan to gather in front of the Knox County Department of Health on Wednesday to protest the county's response to the COVID-19 crisis inside jails and detention centers.

The group said they plan to release a list of demands to the County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Sheriff Tom Spangler, District Attorney Charme P. Allen, and County Judges.

The community group released the following statement:

As community members of Knox County, we are deeply concerned about the county government’s lack of planning and response to the spread of COVID-19 inside our work-release program, jail and detention center. With a shelter-in place order and a state-wide order encouraging local judges to reduce the numbers of people incarcerated in local jails, Knox County officials have released only a small number of people; hundreds of people continue to be incarcerated just because of their inability to pay bail. Our community members, whether inside or outside of jail, do not have access to basic medical and preventative care and yet, we know the rate of infection in the jail and Knoxville has increased across the past week. Incarcerated people who are crowded into cells and pods, denied sanitizer, even soap, to wash themselves, are at special risk. A virus outbreak under these conditions would be rapid and deadly as we are seeing across the US, especially in jails and prisons in Ohio, Chicago, and New York. With guards, staff, and attorneys moving in and out of jail daily, an outbreak inside jail would inevitably affect the public health of the entire community.

The group said jails are "deadly incubators of the virus" and said they urge community leaders to take the following actions:

-Knox County Department of Health should include incarcerated people as a high risk group and include local jails and detention centers as part of its local emergency response, including its Joint

Information Center (JIC) communication efforts.

-Immediate release from jail, detention and work-release program of those who are at high risk for infection, including adults over the age of 50, pregnant people, youth, the immunocompromised,

and those with respiratory conditions, disabilities, and chronic health conditions.

-Sentence reductions for people serving time in jail, for all criminal court judges to reduce bail to zero and for remaining bond appointed and hired attorneys to file emergency bond reduction hearings.

-Pay incarcerated workers participating in Knox county’s work-release program.

-End coercive use of pleas and convictions by the prosecutor as a means to keep people safely out of jail.

-Release - and do not incarcerate - those held solely for administrative reasons, including technical violations of conditional discharge, parole, probation, and immigration detainers.

-Ensure cleaning of premises and barring the use of lockdowns, segregative measures, and solitary confinement.

-Provide testing, sanitation supplies, medical treatment, mental health services, and adequate nutrition for all remaining in the jail and juvenile detention and designate a point of contact who

can provide clear and immediate information on the status and health of loved ones inside.

-Expand the use of free phone calls and video calls for all persons in the jail indefinitely.

-Provide debt and fee forgiveness for all incarcerated people.

-Suspend Knox County’s ICE agreement 287(g) and all ICE holds.

-Ensure those coming home have a safe discharge and treatment plan, including medical supplies, access to adequate ongoing and routine healthcare, stipend for housing, food and clothing especially

for those who need to quarantine or self-isolate themselves.

-Expand access to housing for newly released people and those at risk of incarceration, including the homeless. Housing is a human right and should not be contingent on ability to pay or whether

someone has a criminal history.

-Provide transparent and public dissemination of these measures as they are implemented.

-Issue a weekly report on the state of living and health conditions of those incarcerated to a community appointed outside advocacy organization.

