Members of the community in Sevier County came together Friday evening for a "praytest" with local law enforcement.

Residents gathered at Sevier County High School Friday evening to host a community prayer. They said their goal was to show support for law enforcement.

Protests have occurred, and continue to occur, across the country, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

