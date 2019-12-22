Community honors Zaevion Dobson with memorial bowl game

Knoxville community members gathered Saturday to honor a local hero by doing what he loved most, playing football.

The Zaevion Memorial Foundation held a Playbook Bowl Saturday. / (WVLT)

The event came just days after the four year anniversary of the death of Zaevion Dobson.

Zaevion was shot and killed on Dec. 17, 2015, while he protected two of his friends from gunfire at only 15-years-old.

The Zaevion Memorial Foundation held a Playbook Bowl Saturday afternoon where friends, family and community members played football at Fulton High School in Zaevion's honor.

"Honestly if he was here, he would be out there balling himself," Zackelyn Dobson, Zaevion's brother said. Zackelyn said he was proud to see so many young men supporting his brother even four years after his death.

"I wish my brother was here, but at the same time, I know everybody on this field knew him, knew what he was a part of and knew what he was about," Zackelyn said. "They just came out to support and I appreciate it, I appreciate all those boys."

Zaevion's best friend, Coryean Davis, participated in the 7-on-7 game to honor his friend who inspired him.

"He was playing before me, so I was really kind of looking up to him, so I was trying to do the things he was doing and trying to get on the field with him," Davis said.

While football was a great memory of what the two friends shared, Davis said he missed Zaevion's laugh, jokes and hugs the most.

"He would just run up and hug me, out of nowhere, just run-up," Davis said.

The three men convicted in Zaevion's death were denied a request for a new trial in early December. Christopher Bassett was convicted of first-degree murder and Richard Williams III and Kipling Colbert Jr. were convicted with facilitating first-degree murder.

