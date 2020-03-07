Community, law enforcement honor Evelyn Boswell

Community members came together to set up a vigil for 15-month-od Evelyn Boswell after officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that authorities discovered the remains of a 15-month-old believed to belong to Evelyn Boswell.

Community members in Blountville arranged stuffed animals, balloons and a picture of Evelyn were around a tree on Muddy Creek Road, near where authorities said the remains were found, in honor of Evenlyn.

Many people took to social media to express their emotions after the announcement. Thousands of people on Twitter shared their feelings Friday night and made #JusticeForEvelyn a trending topic.

Officials with the Scott County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to call for #JusticeForEvelyn.

"Tonight, an angel appeared into the sky and will live forever," Sheriff Phillips said. "Our gratitude pours over the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney General's Office as they prepare to face those demons involved."

Officials said the remains were sent for an autopsy and positive ID. Sheriff Cassidy said the investigation is in the very early stages.

