Community rallies to find stolen purple van

Elaine Graham is starting the new year without her huge, uniquely decorated, purple van. She's staying positive knowing she has so many friends who care and have been sharing about the missing van on social media.

The Oak Ridge resident uses the van in her small business called Estate Sale Professionals that provides a service while hiring other local folks to help.

Oak Ridge police are investigating the case of the stolen van that went missing sometime between Christmas and the day before New Year's Eve.

Graham had been traveling a bit during the holidays and didn't notice it was gone until she returned home to Oak Ridge. The van had been parked at the 300 block of Warehouse Road.

Graham and some of her friends suspect the van could have been repainted by now, even taken apart in a chop shop. People have been sharing Facebook posts about the stolen van and sending her messages of condolence.

On her Facebook page, Graham responded to the community with this message of gratitude.

"I wanted to take a moment to tell you I am overwhelmed as to the response over my purple van being stolen. The amount of caring is incredible. To lose a cute, unique van to this much love is more than worth it. Thank you, thank you, thank you all. Happy New Year. I am blessed," said Graham.

If you have information to help find the missing van, you can contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399.

