Community shows up for coach after son's leukemia diagnosis

Friday nights are special for Campbell County once football season begins, but on August 23, everyone brought something extra to the table--even the team's opponent, Cocke County.

Campbell County's football coach, Justin Price, had some devastating news to share about his family. His five-month-old son, Jack, was diagnosed with leukemia.

But the community didn't let the diagnosis stand in the way, Campbell County pulled together like they always do.

Fans packed the stadium with orange, the color of leukemia awareness. Many bought shirts with a simple message, "God be the Glory" with a hashtag Team Jack.

Even the team and fans from Cocke County wore orange to show their support.

The journey the Price family faces is long and hard, but they won't face it alone.

