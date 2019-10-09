Claxton still looking for answers from TDEC on falling material

Claxton residents said they're fed up trying to find out what is falling from the sky near the Bull Run plant. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) said they collected samples nearly three weeks ago. However, officials said on Oct. 9 the results still weren't in.

"It's pretty frustrating that we haven't been able to get any answers," nearby resident Leo York said.

More than three weeks ago he noticed something out of the ordinary where he's lived much of his life.

"If its settling on our cars, it's suspended in the air," York said. "We're breathing it with every breath we take."

He's not too far from the Bull Run plant in Claxton. When he noticed these large particles, he thought they might be coming from the plant. He knew they needed to be checked out so he called TDEC. They came out to collect samples and said it wouldn't take long for the results, but now York and others are frustrated.

"We haven't been able to get any answers back," York said. "It's been two and a half weeks I don't get that, I don't understand why it would take that long to get those results back."

York said at this point he thinks they already know what it is.

"I would hate to think they are trying to hide something," York said. "I would think and hope that TDEC is totally independent of TVA, and would be the first to protect the citizens. I would hope that they would let us know something, and be working with TVA to get what ever is going on there corrected."

For now, it's just waiting game for lab results. TVA said their emissions controls are all working, those are supposed to prevent particles from leaving the plant, but York said he needs the proof.

"I'd like to know what it is, get some answers, and get it resolved," York said.

