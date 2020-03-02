Community support propels STEM education for Midway students

"I see what the problem is," said a girl with her team of student engineers as they built a yellow roller coaster for STEMtastic day at Midway Elementary School. 5th grade students worked on coasters, while other grades created crash kits for dropping eggs and snowflakes from recycled materials.

Students build paper roller coasters for STEM education. / Source: (WVLT)

On STEMtastic Day at the school, all students participate in projects centered around science, technology, engineering and math. As Pepper explained, "But sometimes there's something called STEAM.

The A's just art."

Principal Travis Langley said students are preparing for even more STEAM activities as they study science and math subjects. He said he wants students to have an early start on becoming technically proficient as well as working with others. "And try to get jobs where they're gonna have to work on teams, work with other people and solve problems.

We want them working on that right now so that they're ready to do that when they get into middle school."

