Company offering free shoes to healthcare workers

(WVLT) -- Footwear manufacturer Allbirds tweeted it will provide U.S. healthcare workers with a free pair of its shoes.
The company said the offer is extended to all U.S. healthcare workers "on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 [sic]."
“To our US healthcare community – we want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy,” the company said.
Healthcare workers can redeem the offer by emailing together@allbirds.com while supplies last. The shoe design being given away is the company’s Tuke Matcha Wool Runners.
March 20, 2020
