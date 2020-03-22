Company offering free shoes to healthcare workers

Footwear manufacturer Allbirds tweeted it will provide U.S. healthcare workers with a free pair of its shoes.

The company said the offer is extended to all U.S. healthcare workers "on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 [sic]."

“To our US healthcare community – we want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy,” the company said.

Healthcare workers can redeem the offer by emailing together@allbirds.com while supplies last. The shoe design being given away is the company’s Tuke Matcha Wool Runners.

