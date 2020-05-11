Company provides $3.3M to help Tennessee dentists return to work

Delta Dental of Tennessee announced it plans to commit more than $3.3 million for Operation #SmilesMatter, a grant program to help Tennessee dentists acquire supplies, equipment and technology as they prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Dental will fund a $1,000 "allowance" to all dentists in Tennessee.

Dentists can learn more about the program here.

“As dentists work with local health authorities to reopen and scale up their practices in the coming weeks, they face unprecedented challenges, from the loss of income to rehiring staff, and above all, protecting the health and safety of everyone involved - dentists, staff, and patients,” says Phil Wenk, DDS, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “During this difficult time, we hope this support helps ease the burden as dentists return to their practices and safely move beyond providing emergency-only care.”

Since mid-March, at the recommendation of the American Dental Association (ADA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most dental offices across Tennessee have been closed for all but emergency care to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, and many dentists donated their PPE supply to hospitals and frontline medical workers.

Delta Dental said it hopes this initiative will help allow dental offices to safely resume offering essential care.

“Dental offices provide essential health services and we want to help dentists get back to regular practice and caring for their patients, many of whom are our customers,” adds Wenk. “When left untreated, oral health diseases can quickly escalate, becoming more painful, complicated and expensive to treat down the road, so we know how important it is for dentists to provide timely, attentive care.”

