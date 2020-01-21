Company temporarily halts production of some Excedrin products

A pharmaceutical company has temporarily halted the production of some Excedrin pills, KMOV reported.

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has halted production of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migrain, KMOV reported.

A spokesperson told WSYR that it's due to inconsistencies in how the company transfers and weighs ingredients.

"Based on the available data, GSK believes that the product does not pose a safety risk to consumers. However, as a precautionary measure, GSK Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily implemented discontinuation of production and distribution," said GSK spokesperson Kathleen Beatty, according to WSYR-TV. "We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume."

KMOV reported that other Excedrin products, such as Excedrin Tension Headache and Excedrin PM Headache, will be available.

