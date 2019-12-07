Company that bought Blackjewel mines laying off miners

The company that bought mines in Kentucky from Blackjewell LLC., has laid off some miners it hired after Blackjewel declared bankruptcy, WYMT reported.

Kopper Glo has idled its mines until at least December 26 miners told State Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, according to The Herald-Leader.

The company reportedly laid off non-salaried miners. According to WYMT, the approximately 100 miners will be rehired after Christmas if the coal reserves are sold.

