Company to become first in U.S. to microchip employees

According to a report from Fox 17, a Wisconsin company will become the first U.S. company to provide employees implantable microchips.

The company called Three Square Market said in a press release that their employees would be given an optional opportunity to be implanted with a chip.

“Employees will be implanted with a RFID chip allowing them to make purchases in their break room micro market, open doors, login to computers, use the copy machine, etc.,” the company said in the press release.

The company said the chip technology is similar to an office key card and it does not have GPS tracking capabilities.

Over 50 employees are expected to be voluntarily chipped between their thumb and forefinger.

