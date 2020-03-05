Company warns their vodka can't act as hand sanitizer

While concerns about the coronavirus grow, many people have looked for ways to keep healthy and safe.

The CDC has said people should wash their hands often and thoroughly in the wake of the virus. The death toll in the U.S. was at 11 as of Thursday.

The CDC also recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water aren't readily available. Some social media users joked that they had made their own hand sanitizer using Tito's Homemade Vodka.

The vodka company replied to one user on Twitter saying, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40 percent alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC."

The CDC has outlined preventative measures:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

To learn how you can make your own homemade hand sanitizer, go here.

