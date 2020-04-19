Company will pay you $1000 to binge watch every Harry Potter film

With stay-at-home orders in effect for most of the country, there may never better time to binge-watch every single Harry Potter film.

Now, one company wants to pay you for it too.

EDsmart announced it will pay five people $41.50 an hour plus $1,000 and prizes to watch all 10 Harry Potter films, in addition to the spin-off Fantastic Beasts movies.

The company said watching all the films will take an estimated 25 hours and 6 minutes.

"Most of the Muggle world is struggling with self-isolation and not having a normal routine–like we’re all living in the cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging," the company said in a release Friday.

EDsmart says they want people who are social-media savvy, are at least 18 years old and love Harry Potter.

After watching all the films, the lucky participants will be asked to rank each movie and write about it online.

