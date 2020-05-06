Complaints about reopened businesses prompts visits from Knox Co. Health Department

The Knox County Health Department said it has received complaints about businesses reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the department, they have received 36 complaints in regard to food establishments and 22 complaints in regard to other businesses.

Businesses in the county and city were allowed to reopen May 1.

The department said they visited or called the businesses in question and gave them "education on the reopening guidance."

To read about Knox County's three-phase plan of reopening, go here.

