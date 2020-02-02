Country artist, Knoxville native Con Hunley to hold benefit concert for Walters State Foundation

Walters State Community College announced it will host a benefit concert with Country artist and Knoxville native, Con Hunley.

The concert, "An Evening with Con Hunley In Concert," will help benefit the Walters State Foundation.

Hunley has had 20 charting singles, some of which include "Oh Girl" and "What's New With You."

“I find Con’s voice one of the more distinctive in all of the genres I enjoy. We are grateful to Con and his team for this concert, a very generous and personal gift,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

The concert will at the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus on Feb. 22.

Tickets are $30, $40 and $50. To purchase tickets, click here. Or, call the college advancement office at 423-585-2629.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the college's bluegrass band will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. before the concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

