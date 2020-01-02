How to apply for a Tennessee concealed carry permit online

A new law now in effect in Tennessee changes how residents can obtain a conceal carry permit.

The cost for the online course is about $40.00.

Less time is required to be spent on gun safety education. Applicants must agree to carry only a concealed weapon and to not bring it to any school or university property.

The state's new concealed handgun permit became effective January 1, with the first applications started when government offices opened January 2.

You can find listings here from the state website that link to online gun safety courses.

If you choose to go in person to a gun safety school, you can also use that education to qualify for the permit. Online courses now range from around $40 to $60 and are less costly than in-person classes with gun range fees. Education time required for the concealed carry permit is as little as 90 minutes, compared to a required 8-hour course for the enhanced handgun carry permit that allows for open carry.

To obtain a new concealed carry permit, applicants must go to the DMV with proof of completing the education requirement, cash or credit card for payment and proof of U.S. citizenship such as a birth certificate and must agree to a background check.

Here's the link many have been looking for.

Details are online from the state about the new concealed handgun carry permit.

