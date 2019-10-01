Rep. Burchett hosts town hall, talks impeachment inquiry

Congressmen Tim Burchett is back in East Tennessee for break—and talking with voters at a town hall. One thing on everyone's mind is the current impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

This comes after a phone call with the president of Ukraine where President Trump allegedly asked him for a favor to look into former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Somebody said it could take a year I don’t think they want to run it up to talk about burn out I think it was a mistake doing it right now. I think Ms. Pelosi made a tactical error by sending people home because people are getting tired seeing the rehash of the rehash and that’s what we’re in right now. I don’t think much is going to change," Burchett said.

He said what people really want across the country and East Tennessee is for congress to focus on real problems.

"I’m concerned about our veterans. I am concerned about healthcare. I’m concerned about immigration, things like that and until we address that which is what we are not doing and we’re not doing anything about the budget and to me all this is just an injustice to the people cause we’re up there to work," said Burchett

Burchett made his appearance in Rutledge, Tenn. Tuesday night.

