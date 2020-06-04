UT works to connect with Vol Nation

Connecting with Vol Nation is something UT Athletics works hard at says Lady Vols Athletics Director emeritus, Joan Cronan, ”I told Phillip [Phillip Fulmer, UT Athletics Director] the other day he's doing a great job of staying calm and communicating well and being positive and realistic about what we're doing."

KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 12, 2020 - Guard Jazmine Massengill #13 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Wednesday’s Big Orange Connect allowed Big Orange Country a chance to hear from UT Administrators, something the school has worked hard at doing.

Being transparent with its fan base is key says Cronan, "The most important thing leadership can do is communicate, and the fans need to know they're being taken into concern of what we're doing and it's a two-way street."

Fighting through COVID-19 has been one thing, but Tennessee has also been proactive recently in regard to the racial unrest affecting our country.

Fulmer said, "We all feel like, and most of the country does as well, that it's time for a change and time to stand up. I use the example of the team and the team's that I've been around, there was no geographical barriers, no color barriers. Everybody had each other's back, and I feel like our country needs to move like the team example."

Cronan believes bringing togetherness is something that UT athletes can help do. "Athletics I've always said is the front porch of the University. It's not the most important part, but it's the most visible. And I think we in the athletic world have a responsibility to deliver the message and deliver it together."

Copyright WVLT News. All rights reserved.