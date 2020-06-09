Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital set to open in 2021

Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center partnered with Kindred Health to build and operate an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will be located in the new Tennova Health Park and is expected to open in 2021.

The 57-bed facility will provide care to patients recovering from a stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex conditions.

The hospital will feature therapy gymnasiums with the latest technology in therapy devices including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics, and a full-body exoskeleton. The facility will also have large multidisciplinary gymnasiums equipped for all therapy services as well as a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities, such as a golf chipping range, pickleball and cornhole.

Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will also have a dedicated traumatic brain injury unit, a unit exclusively for stroke patients and private, family-friendly rooms with sleeper chairs.

Patients will have access to an apartment setting where they can practice daily living tasks before they return home. Pet therapy and community re-entry programs to help ease the transition back to home will be offered.

The formal groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the hospital was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The site has since been cleared and construction has begun.

“Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will be home to a team of therapists, nurses and other healthcare professionals dedicated to providing high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services and passionate advocacy for patients that enhance the lives of individuals throughout East Tennessee,” said Russ Bailey, chief operating officer of Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals. “We are excited to partner with Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center—two of the region’s leading healthcare providers—to offer the community increased access to quality care focused on providing hope, healing and recovery.”

The hospital expects to serve more than 1,200 patients each year.