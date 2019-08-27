Construction worker uses truck to block wrong-way driver on Ind. highway

A man is being called a hero after his quick thinking possibly saved the lives of more than a dozen construction workers on an Indiana highway.

A road worker used a truck as a barricade for a wrong-way driver on an Indiana highway. (Source: WISH/William Honey/CNN)

Police said a chase led to a drunken driver speeding the wrong way on Interstate 65.

Construction worker William Honey then chose to use his dump truck as a barricade. He said he didn’t think twice about putting himself in harm’s way to protect others.

It was just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning when Honey heard a strange call over his CB radio.

"She said, ‘Everybody look out, there’s a chase in the barricades,’" Honey said.

Knowing how many workers were on the ground paving behind him, Honey made a quick decision.

"I just turned my truck sideways as fast as I could to kind of create a barricade, a blockade, so that way he couldn't get any further, and hopefully he would just stop," he said.

Honey said the driver slammed into his dump truck.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

The driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Hipolito, was taken to the hospital, where his blood-alcohol level was tested.

Indiana State Police said a blood draw found that Hipolito was intoxicated, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Hipolito has previous charges related to drunken driving on his record.

He faces preliminary drug and alcohol charges and preliminary charges of unlawful operation of a vehicle in a work zone and driving while suspended.

Hipolito was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

Laura Honey, William Honey’s wife, was shocked when she heard what her husband had done.

“I was very scared,” she said. “I was scared for him. I was scared for the construction workers. And it was emotional knowing that he put his life at risk for other people."

William Honey said he knows the other men and women on his crew would have done the same thing if they were in his position.

He said people have to look out for each other in his line of work.

"I think it would have been a lot worse if I hadn’t done it,” Honey said. “They have nothing more than a barrel or a cone separating them from a 2,200 to an 80,000-pound vehicle.

