Consumers won't see disinfectant wipes, sprays in stores anytime soon, experts say

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused mass shortages of cleaning supplies across the country, and experts say not to expect those items to reappear quickly in stores just because states are starting to reopen.

CNN reports that it could be several more months before high demand items like sanitizer wipes and sprays are easily available in grocery stores.

According to research data, in March and April the sales of aerosol disinfectants jumped 230.5 percent and multipurpose cleaners jumped 109,1 percent from the same time period last year.

Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain management at Syracuse University, told CNN he’s hopeful the country will see shelves restocked with disinfecting and cleaning products by the end of July — with the caveat that coronavirus cases decrease by the summer.

The issue with disinfecting wipes is “prolonged demand,” he said.

Another expert, Steve Tracey, the executive director for the Center for Supply Chain Research at Penn State, told CNN that it's impossible to tell when we might see such items back on the shelves again.

“It’s unpredictable,” Tracey told CNN in an interview. “It’s not a question of if — it’s a question of when. It’s very difficult to predict the when.”

Tracey said the demand will linger until there are readily available treatments or a vaccine for COVID-19.

“And even then the demand for disinfecting and sanitation, just because it’s human nature to want to protect ourselves, may stay increased for awhile,” he said. “So the answer to the question is how rapidly can companies like Lysol and Clorox and the people that make hand sanitizer increase their production capabilities to meet that demand?”

Penfield said one issue plaguing manufactures is chemicals, many ingredients for disinfectants and wipes come from overseas, specifically China.

When China first got hit with the coronavirus pandemic, many factories stopped filling orders and “that left a hole in the supply chain.”

“One of the issues is that they can’t get enough ingredients for the disinfectants, the wipes, and that’s been their biggest issue. Most of those ingredients, the base ingredients, they actually come over from overseas and specifically China,” Penfield said. “So, for them it’s really difficult and they’re running their factories, nonstop right now and trust me when I say this, their preference would be to meet demand but they just can’t because they can’t get all the ingredients in order to make the actual product.”

Jake Dean, the director of the Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management at the Wisconsin School of Business, told CNN manufacturers are waiting to see how long this need for disinfectant products lasts before they make long term changes to increase manufacturing capacity.

“It could be a very long time before we see full store shelves on these items,” he said. “Bottom line: Adding manufacturing capacity is expensive, and makers of these items may want to wait and continue to do what they can with their existing capacity while they evaluate how ‘sticky’ this change in demand is, meaning that shelves could continue to be empty for some time.”

CNN reached out to several retailers — including CVS, Target, Walmart and Costco — and did not hear back about the specific question on when customers will be able to purchase these products again. The retailers told CNN they didn’t plan to answer that question.

