Contact lens wearers urged to switch to glasses to prevent COVID-19

Doctors said contact lens wearers should think twice before putting them in during the coronavirus pandemic.

To reduce the spread of the virus, experts suggest it's time to put contact lenses on the shelf and switch to glasses.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, wearing glasses can help limit touching your face, which is a key way to spread the coronavirus.

Contact lens wearers touch their eyes to remove and put in their lens at least twice a day.

"You touch your eye and then you touch another part of your body," Dr. Thomas Steinemann, a clinical spokesperson for the AAO, said.

Steinemann said glasses may also provide limited protection from any coronavirus particle floating in the air.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.