Letters from 1970 to be read during Hamblen County's 150-year celebration

At least 49 individuals or families will be receiving notice from Hamblen County about a special envelope ready for them to open this summer. What is inside is a bit of a mystery. The recipients are mentioned in a 1970 time capsule that includes those 49 envelopes, along with news clippings and other memorabilia.

On August 22, 2020, Hamblen County leaders plan to gather on the courthouse lawn to unearth the time capsule as part of their 150-year celebration. "These 49 envelopes were contributed by 49 families. And they have designated recipients," said event organizer Jim Clawson.

What will the county place inside another time capsule to bury for the next 50 years? Mayor Bill Brittain suggested, "Let folks open the time capsule and see what cell phones we had or what computers we had."

County leaders have modified and delayed plans for celebratory events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, they hope to use social distancing measures to safely conduct the time capsule celebration. They also hope to safely hold a music and fireworks celebration in September.

President Earleen Sides Thompson of the Hamblen County Genealogical Society is gathering family histories to include in a new edition of a county-wide Hamblen County History Book. "Know your ancestors. Write it down," said Thompson Sides. You can contact her about the history book at HamblenCountyGS@gmail.com or EarleenSides@gmail.com.

