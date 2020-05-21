Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Are Tennesseeans getting back to work? A newly reported decrease in continued claims suggests that fewer people are in need of unemployment benefits.
New claims were down in the state as well.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim data Thursday morning:
Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
New Claims Since March 15 532,580
