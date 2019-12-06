Convention Center going back in time millions of years

The Knoxville Convention Center wants you to be experience history like you never have before.

(WVLT)

Jurassic Quest is in town for the weekend.

For the first time ever, they'll be revealing their 50-foot long, Giant Megalodon, which is part of their new Ancient Ocean's exhibit.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station, where they can dig up fossils and by visiting the dinosaur museum to see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years, including bones that originated in North America.

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there are countless activities throughout the event that suit all ages, including a host of dinosaur themed rides, baby dinosaur shows, walking dinosaur shows, dinosaur themed bounce houses, science stations and a dino cinema! There will also be face painting, crafts and coloring stations and much more.

The hours are the following:

December 6th: 3pm-8pm.

December 7th: 9am-8pm.

December 8th: 9am-7pm.

